Motorcyclist Killed in Mira Mesa

A motorcyclist was killed after slamming into a parked car in Mira Mesa early Wednesday.

San Diego Police (SDPD) said someone contacted them just after 1 a.m. about a person lying on the ground behind a family vehicle, on Westmore Road near New Salem Street.

When paramedics arrived they determined the motorcyclist had already died.

SDPD accident investigators are recreating the scene based on the damage to motorcycle.

No other information was available.

