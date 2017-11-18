Mother Goose Parade Arrives in El Cajon Sunday

The 71st annual Mother Goose Parade will take over Main St. in El Cajon Sunday afternoon.

The parade abounds with balloons of beloved cartoon characters, including the Cheshire Cat, Humpty Dumpty and, of course, Mother Goose herself. Local marching bands, law enforcement, firefighters, military, local organizations and much more will also parade down the street.

The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. at the corner of Main St. and El Cajon Blvd. and will travel east to First St.

Drivers can use Washington Ave. or Broadway as alternate east/west routes through El Cajon between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

NBC 7’s Bridget Naso and Omari Fleming will be announcing along the parade route, and making its first appearance will be NBC 7/T20's Drone Ranger.

The parade, which always lands on the last Sunday before Thanksgiving, will finish with a visit from Santa – officially starting the holiday season.