Mira Mesa Shopping Center Fetches $12.6M

The 53,742 square-foot center covers a full block with 23 tenants, including San Diego Wine & Beer Company, Legacy Brewing Tap & Kitchen, and Starbucks

By Ray Huard - SDBJ Staff

Published at 10:04 AM PST on Jan 2, 2018

    Marcus & Millichap.
    The Miramar Crossing Shopping Center. Photo courtesy of Marcus & Millichap.

    A Mira Mesa shopping center has been sold for $12.6 million.

    Miramar Crossing Shopping Center at 7030-7090 Miramar Road was purchased by E Street Golden Hill, LLC.

    The seller was Miramar Commerce Center East.

    Representing the buyer were Raymond Choi and Conor Brennan, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego office.

    Ron Ippolito, John Jennings, and Glenn Rudy of NGKF Capital Markets in San Diego represented the Seller.

