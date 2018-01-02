Mira Mesa Shopping Center Fetches $12.6M

The Miramar Crossing Shopping Center. Photo courtesy of Marcus & Millichap.

A Mira Mesa shopping center has been sold for $12.6 million.

Miramar Crossing Shopping Center at 7030-7090 Miramar Road was purchased by E Street Golden Hill, LLC.

The 53,742 square-foot center covers a full block with 23 tenants, including San Diego Wine & Beer Company, Legacy Brewing Tap & Kitchen, and Starbucks.

The seller was Miramar Commerce Center East.

Representing the buyer were Raymond Choi and Conor Brennan, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego office.

Ron Ippolito, John Jennings, and Glenn Rudy of NGKF Capital Markets in San Diego represented the Seller.