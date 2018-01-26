Minivan Crashes into Bedroom Where Woman Was Sleeping

An out-of-control minivan slammed into a gas meter before crashing into a bedroom where a woman was sleeping, an Imperial Beach homeowner told NBC 7.

The vehicle went through a wooden fence at Georgia Street and Fern Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Several nearby homes were evacuated while San Diego Gas and Electric crews repaired the leak.

The fumes of gas were lingering in the air while a tow truck driver removed the minivan from the area.

The driver was cited for driving under the influence but released from custody, law enforcement officials said.

No one was injured.

