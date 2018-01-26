Minivan Crashes into Bedroom Where Woman Was Sleeping - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Minivan Crashes into Bedroom Where Woman Was Sleeping

The vehicle went through a wooden fence at Georgia Street and Fern Avenue in Imperial Beach just after 1:30 a.m.

By Liberty Zabala

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Minivan Slams Into Gas Meter, Home in Imperial Beach

    NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports.

    (Published Friday, Jan. 26, 2018)

    An out-of-control minivan slammed into a gas meter before crashing into a bedroom where a woman was sleeping, an Imperial Beach homeowner told NBC 7.

    The vehicle went through a wooden fence at Georgia Street and Fern Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

    Several nearby homes were evacuated while San Diego Gas and Electric crews repaired the leak.

    The fumes of gas were lingering in the air while a tow truck driver removed the minivan from the area.

    The driver was cited for driving under the influence but released from custody, law enforcement officials said.

    No one was injured. 

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices