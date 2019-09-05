Merced County deputies issued a blue alert statewide after a man shot a sheriff's deputy.

The suspect has been identified as Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera and was seen driving a White 2013 GMC Sierra Crew Cab. The license plate number is 25599H1.

Lopez-Herrera is 51-years-old and was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark jeans. California Highway Patrol said he's considered armed and dangerous and may be in posssesion of a semi-automati handgun.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or vehicle is encouraged to contact the Merced Sheriff's Office at (209) 385-7445.