Man in Custody After Stealing From Construction Site, Then Stealing an RV

A man is in custody, suspected of stealing from a construction site, then crashing through a gate in a stolen RV in Chula Vista.

The suspect broke into the construction site of the Urban Luxury Apartments around 8 a.m. Saturday.

A worker who showed up to the construction site and noticed that one of their trucks had been loaded with copper and other items, that did "not" belong in the bed of that truck.

That worker then saw the suspect in a nearby RV. As he approached, the suspect in the RV, took off.

“He then noticed the motorhome was there and saw that the key was inside, he then took off with the motorhome.”Said Wyatt, who witnessed the incident.

The RV was found after the suspect tried to drive it into an apartment complex, where he hit four parked cars off of Center St.

Officers arrived on foot and arrested the man who was found hiding inside the Center Towers Apartments.