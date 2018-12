A man was stabbed in the chest in the East Village on Sunday night, police said.

The stabbing happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 1200 block of Market Street, near the 7-Eleven, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was taken to an area hospital. His condition was unknown, police said.

Police are looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story, please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.