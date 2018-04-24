One of the alleged groping incidents happened at the Aztec Student Union Pedestrian Bridge on Aztec Circle.

A man pleaded guilty Monday to four charges in connection with grabbing several women on the San Diego State University campus last summer.

Minda Shewangizaw, 20, grabbed a woman's buttocks as she was walking near the Aztec Corner Apartments on Montezuma Road on August 29. He then groped another woman’s chest area and grabbed her arm, trying to pull her towards him.

Less than an hour later, he groped two more women on the Aztec Student Union Pedestrian Bridge on Aztec Circle.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to two felonies - sexual battery and false imprisonment and two misdemeanors of sexual battery.

He did not attend SDSU, campus police confirmed to NBC 7 at the time of his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Shewangizaw on September 1 in connection with a different crime on the UC Riverside campus. He was accused of sexual assault.

Marshals arrested Shewangizaw at a local supermarket in San Diego where he worked.