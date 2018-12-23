Man Fakes Gun, Robs Kearney Mesa Subway Sandwich Shop - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Fakes Gun, Robs Kearney Mesa Subway Sandwich Shop

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    A man faked a gun and robbed a Subway sandwich shop in the Kearney Mesa area Sunday morning, police said.

    The man, described as being in his 30s, walked into the store, simulated having a gun and demanded money from the clerk, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

    The suspect left with an undetermined amount of money before police arrived. He was wearing an orange construction vest, blue shirt and has a goatee, Delimitros said.

    Anyone with information about the robbery was urged to contact SDPD Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

