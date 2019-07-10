Man Dies From Stabbing in Carlsbad, Suspect Sought

Police are searching for a man who stabbed another man to death in a Carlsbad neighborhood early Wednesday.

The stabbing occurred during some sort of altercation between two men at the intersection of Tamarack Avenue and Jefferson Street at about 1:20 a.m., the Carlsbad Police Department said.

Residents in the area called 911 to report the fight and later reported that one person was down in the street and another person had taken off.

Medics transported the injured man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man has not yet been identified.

Police searched for the stabbing suspect in the area surrounding Tamarack Avenue but he has not been located, police said.

The stabbing occurred across from Jefferson Elementary School just west of Interstate 5.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.