Man Convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter Missing: CDCR

A man convicted of voluntary manslaughter walked away from the San Diego Male Community Reentry program on Saturday, The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) confirmed.

At approximately 11:44 a.m., Adrian Lopez, 26, was discovered missing when his GPS ankle bracelet was removed while he was out on an approved community pass in San Diego, CDCR said.

CDCR’s agents were dispatched within minutes to locate and apprehend Lopez, but he was not found.

Lopez is described to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 155 pounds. CDCR said they received Lopez in May 2017 with a six-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement or call 911.