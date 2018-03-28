Man Caught Fueling Fire Along I-5 in Golden Hill: SDPD

A man believed to be fueling a small brush fire near Interstate 5 in Golden Hill was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) was called to put out a small brush fire burning along the right-hand shoulder of northbound I-5 near the B Street exit at about 4:45 a.m., San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Dino Delimitros said.

When firefighters arrived, a man was spotted throwing dry brush into the fire in an attempt to fuel the flames, Delimitros said.

SDPD took the man into custody.

Fire officials launched an investigation into the fire.

No other information was available.

