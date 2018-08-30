Lakeside Man Arrested for Arson in Sparkletts Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Lakeside Man Arrested for Arson in Sparkletts Fire

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Lakeside Man Arrested for Arson in Sparkletts Fire
    Cal Fire San Diego

    A Lakeside man is accused of willfully and maliciously setting fire to forest land for the Sparkletts Fire that sparked Monday.

    A fire burned an acre of land west of the Barona Resort and Casino near State Route 67 and San Vicente Avenue around noon.

    The Sparkletts Water Distribution Center was evacuated and SR-67 was closed in both directions.

    On Thursday, Cal Fire announced Daniel Reyes Ortega, 21, of Lakeside was in custody and accused of setting the fire. 

    Deputies took Ortega, described by Cal Fire as a transient, into custody on Monday. 

    He was being held on a $75,000 bail.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices