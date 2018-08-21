Major Coronado Water Main Break Leaves Homes Without Water - NBC 7 San Diego
Major Coronado Water Main Break Leaves Homes Without Water

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Fifteen homes in Coronado are without water after a major water main break at the intersection of 6th Street and Pomona Avenue Tuesday afternoon, the City of Coronado said.

    California American Water is at the scene and estimate water will be restored between 1 and 2 a.m. Wednesday. Homes on Pomona Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets are the only residents without water but more homes could be affected, the city added.


    A contractor working in the area hit the line around 3:30 p.m., the city said. 

    Pomona Avenue, one of the main streets that leads to the Coronado Bridge, is closed until repairs are done. 


