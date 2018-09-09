MAST Investigating Possible Arson at Mission Hills Home

San Diego Fire-Rescue’s MAST is investigating a possible arson that started at a home in Mission Hills Sunday morning just before 9 a.m.

The fire ignited at a one-story home in the 1800 block of Washington Place near a canyon. Witnesses said they saw someone near where the fire started. The person has been detained by San Diego police but is not necessarily a suspect.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it reached the canyon and no one was injured.

It is unclear what the damage estimate is; the home is under construction and is unoccupied.