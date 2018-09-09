MAST Investigating Possible Arson at Mission Hills Home - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

MAST Investigating Possible Arson at Mission Hills Home

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    MAST Investigating Possible Arson at Mission Hills Home
    NBC 7

    San Diego Fire-Rescue’s MAST is investigating a possible arson that started at a home in Mission Hills Sunday morning just before 9 a.m.

    The fire ignited at a one-story home in the 1800 block of Washington Place near a canyon. Witnesses said they saw someone near where the fire started. The person has been detained by San Diego police but is not necessarily a suspect.

    Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it reached the canyon and no one was injured.

    It is unclear what the damage estimate is; the home is under construction and is unoccupied.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices