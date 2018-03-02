The report also says heroic work by first responders saved lives. NBC 7's Dave Summers takes a closer look at what the report says. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

An in-depth assessment of the response to a fast-moving and destructive fire in San Diego's North County last December credits a combination of preparedness, teamwork and air support for stopping that wildfire in just twelve hours.

More than 100 homes were destroyed or damaged by the 4,100-acre Lilac Fire that broke out along Interstate 15 near Bonsall on Dec. 7, 2017. The fire devastated the rural North County community known for its farms and ranches.



But, the Lilac Fire After Action Report, an assessment released by the County of San Diego Friday, said the county's response saved lives and halted a fire that could've been even more destructive.

"As destructive and disruptive as the disaster was, it could have become much larger and destroyed thousands of homes," the report read. "Instead, thanks to a combination of a break in severe winds, and a massive firefighting and emergency management response, the fire’s forward progress was largely stopped within 12 hours, with no loss of life, and never growing beyond the initial wind-driven surge."

The 107-page report says heroic work by first responders helped save lives, including that of a 90-year-old woman trapped on her property by a locked iron gate.

The Lilac Fire seriously burned two horse trainers and killed 45 horses at the Lilac Downs Training Facility in Bonsall. Gusty winds pushed the fire towards the facility and before trainers had time to evacuate all their animals, barns and stables ignited in flames.

Despite praising first-responders and crew members, the report suggests some areas in need of improvement when it comes to the region’s fire-fighting and emergency response efforts.

There should be better coordination for immediate evacuations and a complete inventory of hospitals and nursing homes in fire-prone areas, the report said.

The post-fire assessment also suggests more training and readiness at the county Office of Emergency Services, improvements in the county’s Wireless Emergency Alert System and better management of the regions "2-1-1" emergency information system.