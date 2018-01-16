Dozens of horses sprinted away from flames as the Lilac Fire tore through Bonsall.

There are plans underway to rebuild a horse training center in Bonsall that was ravaged by last month's devastating Lilac Fire, according to the Union Tribune.

Dozens of elite training horses were killed when the blaze tore through the San Luis Rey Downs horse stables in December. There were nearly 500 racehorses stabled there at the time.

In total, 46 horses died and some horse trainers were burned and trampled while rescuing their prized horses from the flames. The fire spread to the center shortly after noon on Dec. 7, when it traveled off Interstate 15 and spread several miles west, according to the Union Tribune.

Now, the training center owners say they hope to reopen by Feb. 1. The Union Tribune reported that many of the horses that escaped the fire are stabled at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. But the horses must leave by mid-April as the facility prepares for the San Diego County Fair.

Over Two Dozen Horses Die in Lilac Fire

Over two dozen horses died in the Lilac wildfire but hundreds were saved and evacuated to the Del Mar Fairgrounds. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 8, 2017)

Currently, the company that owns San Luis Rey Downs is working on cleaning up the property and finalizing plans to demolish fire-damaged barns. They are also facing a major insurance claim and must obtain permits for future construction plans, according to the Union Tribune.

There are enough barns for 200 horses to return to Bonsall immediately, but the owners hope the horses can return later to avoid exposing them to noisy construction work, reported the Union Tribune.