Jury: Rebecca Zahau Was Killed at Spreckels Mansion

The jury in the civil trial must decide if Adam Shacknai is responsible in Rebecca Zahau's death. NBC 7's Rory Devine reports from the county courthouse.

Jurors determined Adam Shacknai was responsible for the death of Rebecca Zahau, a woman found hanging from the balcony at a Coronado mansion in 2011.

Jurors were asked to answer two questions in this civil trial: Did Adam Shacknai touch Rebecca Zahau before her death with the intent to harm her? The jury's vote was yes 9 to 3.

They determined Shacknai owed Zahau's mother, Pari Zahau approximately $5,167,000 in damages.

Closing Arguments in Mysterious Death at Spreckels Mansion

The closing arguments in the 2011 murder of Rebecca Zahau are underway. NBC 7's Audra Stafford explains outside the Hall of Justice downtown. (Published Monday, April 2, 2018)

Shacknai looked down throughout the entire reading of the verdict. He has not been criminally charged in the case.

Mary Zahau-Loehner, Zahau's sister, wiped tears from her face as she listened to the verdict. Her attorney, Keith Greer, turned around to the spectators at one point and gave a thumbs up.

Zahau, 30, was found dead at the Spreckels mansion more than six years ago.



Zahau's family filed the $10 million civil suit claiming that her death was not a suicide as determined following an investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Greer outlined several key pieces of evidence he says prove Shacknai, a 55-year-old tugboat captain, is responsible for Zahau's death.

Shacknai called 911 on July 13, 2011, and reported the death as a suicide, Greer said. He argued that no one would look at a woman in Zahau's state — nude, bound and hanging from a balcony — and say the woman killed herself.



Hear the 911 Call in Mysterious Death at Spreckels Mansion

Shacknai said he cut Zahau's body down immediately after calling 911. A recording of the emergency call was played in court. (Published Monday, April 2, 2018)

Defense attorney Dan Webb told jurors that law enforcement officers had already investigated the case, adding his client had nothing to do with it.

Zahau's family sued to have the case reopened in 2013.

They criticized the sheriff's investigators' theory that Zahau herself tied a series of intricate knots on her hands behind her back, put the noose over her head and propelled herself off the mansion's balcony.

Sheriff's investigators even released a video that they say shows how it can be done.

"I hope that the sheriff's department is paying some attention," the plaintiff's attorney said. "We've allowed the public to see that evidence and say, 'Wow how did the sheriff's department and medical examiner's office come up with the conclusions they did.'"

