3 School Districts Close Campuses Due to Inclement Weather
3 School Districts Close Campuses Due to Inclement Weather

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 9:20 PM PST on Feb 19, 2018

    Three North County school districts will keep students home on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

    The San Diego County Office of Education said that Julian Union School District, Julian Union High School District and Warner Unified School District campuses will be closed.

    "The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county," the Office of Education said in a release.

    A frost advisory was issued from 10 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday in parts of the region where temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

    Monday saw howling winds up and down the coast strong enough to force an airport weather warning at the San Diego International Airport. Forecasters expected sustained winds of 25 knots or greater and wind gusts of 30 knots or greater.

