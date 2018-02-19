Airport Weather Warning Issued for San Diego

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports from the Embarcadero where gusts have been measured at 39 mph.

An airport weather warning was in effect for San Diego International Airport Monday as forecasters expected sustained winds of 25 knots or greater and wind gusts of 30 knots or greater.

The warning was in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

There was also a frost advisory issued from 10 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday, covering much of the East County where temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

The coldest temperatures are expected to occur in the inland valleys near the foothills of the mountains.



A winter weather advisory was in effect in the mountains until 10 p.m. Monday where people could see up to two inches of snow.

Temperatures Monday will be in the mid-50s inland, in the deserts and along the coast and in the upper 20s to lower 30s in the mountains.

"A few scattered showers could pop up, mostly this afternoon and evening," said NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said. "The big story is the wind & cold temperatures."



Check the latest weather updates here.

Jodi Kodesh's Morning Forecast for Monday, February 19, 2018