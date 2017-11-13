The Otay Mesa couple was well-liked in the community. NBC 7's Alex Presha reports.

San Diego police have identified a man and woman who died in Otay Mesa Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide case.

Officers discovered the bodies of James Rafferty, 82, and Kazuko Rafferty, 83, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, during a welfare check at the Ocean Bluffs mobile home park.

After receiving a call around 10:30 a.m., San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers went to check on the married couple. When the police could not contact them, they forced their way into the home on Del Sol Boulevard.

Several neighbors were concerned because the couple was not answering to knocks on their door or phone calls.

"I walk over here all the time and usually when I walk, he would be sitting on his porch and he would speak and say hello and acknowledge that I was there. Very nice, very nice couple," neighbor Virginia Richardson told NBC 7.

As of now, police believe the incident is a murder-suicide. During an investigation, Homicide Investigators concluded that James shot Kazuko several times and then shot himself.

Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD Homicide Unit at (619)531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.