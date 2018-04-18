A Look Inside LEGOLAND's New Castle Hotel

You don't have to be a king or a queen to stay in this castle. LEGOLAND's Castle Hotel is opening at the Carlsbad resort next Friday, and staff says it will increase revenue for the city. The new 250-room hotel is the second at the theme park and is located just steps from the entrance.

Julie Estrada, who works for LEGOLAND, says even though most of the rooms don't have beds yet, they'll be ready.

The castle is an upgraded version of their original hotel - standard rooms sleep five with a separate sleeping area for the kids who can stargaze on the ceiling when it's time for bed.

From the bathrooms with built-in potty training toilet seats to a grand lobby featuring a jail, a slide next to the stairs and Lego paintings changing before your eyes - the details are designed to keep kids entertained.

"I'm dying to see the kids’ faces when they come in because there are so many little Easter eggs throughout the hotel that they can find,” Estrada says.

Sixty percent of guests who stay at the park are there for two nights or more, according to the LEGOLAND.

“When we opened LEGOLAND Hotel back in 2013 there was concern from other hotels in the area that we may be taking away business, but we're really for two to 12-year-olds, we really have a unique visitation coming here,” Estrada explains.

The new hotel will also add more than 250 jobs, including servers and chefs for the restaurant and lifeguards for the pool, which sits at the end of an enclosed courtyard with a playground.

“We know families are going to stay here," Estrada adds. "We know they're already intrigued. We know the interest is there. Our bookings are already doing really well through May and June."

The lowest rate offered by the resort is $205 a night in the offseason.



