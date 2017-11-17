I-5 Southbound Lanes Close Over the Weekend - NBC 7 San Diego
I-5 Southbound Lanes Close Over the Weekend

By Kevin Pichinte

    All Southbound lanes on Interstate 5 will be closed from Interstate 805 for maintenance at the end of the weekend.

    Caltrans crew will perform bridge maintenance from the I-805 merge to La Jolla Village Drive, causing all southbound lanes on I-5 to close Sunday and Monday between 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

    Crews will work on Gilman Drive and Sorrento Valley Viaduct Bridge. Pavement work will take place on the main lanes of I-5, according to Caltrans.

    All motorists will be detoured to southbound I-805, to westbound State Route 52, to SR-52/I-5 interchange.

    Caltrans reminds drivers to Be Work Zone Alert by avoiding distracted driving, paying constant attention to traffic and slowing down when approaching work zones.


