Humvee Crash Blocks Eastbound I-8 Traffic in Alpine

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 in the East County are blocked due to a five-car crash that involved a military Humvee.

The California Highway Patrol said the Humvee rolled and hit at least one other car near Dunbar Lane in Alpine.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m., CHP said. A Sig Alert was issued and all eastbound lanes were closed.

Sky Ranger 7 spotted several uniformed military personnel at the scene of the crash.

NBC 7's traffic map showed eastbound traffic was backed up past Lake Jennings Park Boulevard.

There are no details regarding injuries at this time, according to Heartland Fire.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.