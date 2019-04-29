Homeless Count Reported in San Diego County

There are at least 8,102 homeless San Diegans living on our streets or in our shelters on any given night in San Diego County, according to the report tied to the annual homeless count conducted four months ago.

More than 1,500 volunteers worked together on Jan. 25 to determine how many people are currently homeless in the county. It’s part of the larger WeAllCount project held around the U.S.

Of the homeless documented by the volunteers, 3,626 were not living in shelters. The current system of homeless housing helps to shelter 4,476, according to the report. See a breakdown of the report here.

The informal census is used to request federal funding to provide services to the area’s homeless as well as housing. In the 2019 count, volunteers included the number of people they saw sleeping in vehicles or tents.

Of the total counted, ten percent are military veterans and three percent are families with at least one child, organizers said.

Those people reporting a physical disability make up 36 percent of the homeless people recorded in the county. Twelve percent were under the age of 24.

The 2019 Regional Community Totals can be found at the Regional Task Force on the Homeless website.