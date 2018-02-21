Fast food chain Chick-fil-A will debut a drive-thru-only eatery in Clairemont this spring and the company is looking to fill upwards of 75 jobs at the location.

The company announced this week its plan to hire for dozens of jobs at the new restaurant, including full and part-time positions in leadership development, hospitality, catering, training and marketing. Starting pay for each position is $14 an hour, plus other perks like scholarships for continuing education that range from $2,500 to $25,000.

Companywide, Chick-fil-A employees get Sundays off, as the eatery is always closed on that day.

The eatery is located at 5955 Balboa Ave. and is slated to open at the end of March. It’ll feature a drive-thru-only set-up that includes two ordering lanes that merge into one lane for pickup, plus three ordering windows for walk-up customers. The space will also include patio seating for 40 patrons.

San Diego native Glenn Murdock – who has been running a Chick-fil-A in Encinitas since 2012 – if the franchise owner of the Clairemont location. Those interested in applying for positions at Murdock’s restaurant can visit this website.

Chick-fil-A has more than a dozen locations in San Diego County including Carmel Mountain, Eastlake Terraces, Escondido, La Mesa and Mira Mesa.