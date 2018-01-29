Hiker Falls 40 Feet Down Embankment Near Torrey Highlands - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Hiker Falls 40 Feet Down Embankment Near Torrey Highlands

By Cassia Pollock

Published at 1:23 PM PST on Jan 29, 2018 | Updated at 2:25 PM PST on Jan 29, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hiker Falls 40 Feet Down Embankment Near Torrey Highlands
    NBC 7

    A hiker fell roughly 40 feet down an embankment near Torrey Highlands Monday.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue officials confirmed that a hiker was assisted by Camino del Sur and Torrey Santa Fe Road. They received a call requesting help just after noon.

    The 58-year-old man was hiking in that area when he fell. Firefighters were nearby so they walked to the man and transported him to Scripps Memorial hospital, an SDFD spokesperson said.

    The spokesperson said the incident was not urgent. No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices