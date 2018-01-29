Hiker Falls 40 Feet Down Embankment Near Torrey Highlands

A hiker fell roughly 40 feet down an embankment near Torrey Highlands Monday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials confirmed that a hiker was assisted by Camino del Sur and Torrey Santa Fe Road. They received a call requesting help just after noon.

The 58-year-old man was hiking in that area when he fell. Firefighters were nearby so they walked to the man and transported him to Scripps Memorial hospital, an SDFD spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the incident was not urgent. No other information was immediately available.