A San Diego high school teacher was arrested in a sting operation trying to solicit a minor in San Bernardino County, school district officials said.

Javier Armijo was arrested Aug. 14 in Rancho Cucamonga and charged with intent to solicit a minor, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBSO) said.

He allegedly sent nude pictures of himself to what he thought was a 14-year-old boy through a social media app, but it was actually an undercover sheriff's deputy, the department said.

Armijo, 44, then arranged to meet and have sex with the boy in Rancho Cucamonga. When he showed up, detectives took him into custody, according to the SBSO.

Sheriff's detectives determined Armijo was a teacher but was not employed at the time of the arrest.

He was identified by the San Dieguito Union High School District as a temporary English, video and film teacher during the 2017-2018 school year at Canyon Crest Academy in Carmel Valley in a statement sent to parents.

“We did not receive any complaints about this employee during his brief time in our District, but because the safety of our young people is our highest priority, we encourage you to share any relevant information with law enforcement,” the statement read in part.

Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD’s Northwest Division at (858) 523-7000 or Rancho Cucamonga Police Department Detective Bureau at (909) 477-2800 ext. 2850. Tips can also be made on the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

