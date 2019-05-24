Gulls Fall in 2-OT, Series Tied 2-2 - NBC 7 San Diego
Gulls Fall in 2-OT, Series Tied 2-2

Chicago scores the game-winner in 2nd extra period

By Derek Togerson

Published May 24, 2019 at 11:28 PM

    San Diego Gulls

    When San Diego sports fans have something to root for they tend to get a little crazy (in a good way).

    The Gulls being in the Calder Cup Western Conference Final certainly qualifies. 12,147 fans showed up at Pechanga Arena for Game 4 between the Gulls and Chicago Wolves, a new post-season record for a San Diego playoff hockey game.

    Alas, the home crowd didn’t get the result it wanted. Chicago scored in double-overtime to beat the Gulls 2-1 and tie the series 2-2.

    Gulls goalie Kevin Boyle was fantastic, making 42 saves, but he was matched almost shot-for-shot by Wolves netminder Oscar Dansk, who stopped 40 shots. Chicago led 1-0 in the 3rd period when Justin Kloos got his 3rd goal of the playoffs to tie it 1-1.

    After that nobody could find the net until the 2nd extra period. American Hockey League MVP Daniel Carr whipped a terrific shot past Boyle to end it and guarantee that this series is going back to Illinois.

    Game 5 is Saturday night back at Pechanga Arena. No matter what happens there Game 6 will be played on Monday night in Chicago.

