Granite Hills High School Math Teacher Is Under Investigation

A high school math teacher is under investigation for serious allegations of misconduct, the Grossmont Union High School District confirmed Tuesday.

Ryan Braun, a math teacher at Granite Hills High School, was placed on paid administrative leave on Wednesday, August 8.

Braun is accused of "serious allegations of misconduct" outside of school hours and off-campus, district officials said.

"Any time allegations of employee misconduct are brought forward the District takes such allegations very seriously," the district said in a written statement received six days after Braun was placed on leave.

NBC 7 attempted to contact Braun by phone and email Monday but has not received a comment on the allegations.

The district has launched investigations into allegations against two other educators this year.

Ral Christman resigned on April 30, 10 days after he was placed on administrative leave, according to the district. District officials did not release details regarding the alleged misconduct or when they were first made aware of the allegations, but a source told NBC 7 the Granite Hills HS teacher faced allegations of sexting with a 17-year-old student.

A teacher from El Cajon Valley High School was accused of employee misconduct and placed on leave in May. In June, the El Cajon Police Department determined there was not enough evidence to file criminal charges against the teacher.

More than 2,000 students are enrolled in Granite Hills High School which is located on East Madison Avenue in El Cajon.