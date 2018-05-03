Former Granite Hills HS Teacher Accused of Misconduct

A former Granite Hills High School teacher has been accused of misconduct, according to the Grossmont Union High School District.

Ral Christman resigned Monday, April 30, 10 days after he was placed on administrative leave, according to the district.

District officials did not release details regarding the misconduct or when they were first made aware of the allegations.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

"The Family Protection Unit of the Sheriff's Department has received a report related to allegations of misconduct by a former Grossmont Union High School District employee. We are conducting an investigation into the allegations but do not have any additional details about the investigation to release at this time."



More than 2,000 students are enrolled in Granite Hills High School which is located on East Madison Avenue in El Cajon.

Christman is also associated with San Diego State University and Kumeyaay Community College.