SDPD Closes Street in Gaslamp

San Diego police have closed off part of the Gaslamp because of a person threatening to jump from a building.
Fourth Ave. between F and Broadway is closed as police negotiate with the person.
The street has been closed off since around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
San Diego Fire has their urban search and rescue team en route to inflate and manage an inflatable pad in case the person jumps.
Check back on this breaking story for updates.
Published at 10:58 PM PST on Nov 18, 2017 | Updated at 11:46 PM PST on Nov 18, 2017