After weeks of rising prices, an increase of only a penny is welcome news.

That's what happened over the weekend, when prices went from $4.09 on Friday to $4.10 a gallon on Monday.

Prices aren't expected to change much this week as wholesale prices only dropped a penny a gallon for major brand stations, two cents for independent stations.

People watching the price at the pump can fill up any day this week. Prices could start falling by the weekend.