Frontier Airlines announced on July 16 it would be adding new, nonstop service from San Diego to Phoenix. According to the press release, the service starts Nov. 14, from Monday-Saturday and will have an introductory fare of approximately $29.

“We’re delighted to announce daily nonstop flights between San Diego and Phoenix,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing for Frontier Airlines, via a statement. “Frontier is known for delivering ‘Low Fares Done Right,’ and we recognize the demand for affordable travel between these two world-class destinations. These new flights make it more affordable than ever to take the family on vacation or enjoy a fun golf getaway to The Valley of the Sun.”

The new route joins the airline’s recently announced nonstop flights between San Diego and Las Vegas, also scheduled to begin this winter.