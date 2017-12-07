Friday May Bring More of the Same for San Diego County

With a high wind warning through Friday afternoon, weary North County residents could see the devastating Lilac Fire grow.

Dry air will be locked in place for the county through the next 24-48 hours,

There will be calm conditions along the coast but wind speeds will be moderate to strong along the foothills and mountains in the East County.

"You won't see very strong wind gusts but we can certainly see some wind speeds increase throughout the day," said NBC 7 weather anchor Llarisa Abreu.

Thursday Night Forecast for Dec. 7

NBC 7 Llarisa Abreu brings you the forecast for Thursday night. (Published Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017)

A fire weather warning has been extended until 8 p.m. Sunday with strong, gusty winds and low humidity in the forecast.

Winds were expected to be in the northeast and east direction ranging from 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Under these conditions, fires will have extreme fire growth and be very difficult to control.

Get updates on the Lilac Fire here.



