Former City Councilmember Carl DeMaio took the first formal step in positioning himself to challenge Rep. Duncan Hunter in California's 50th Congressional District.

DeMaio announced Monday that he pulled nomination papers which are required to collect the necessary number of voter signatures that would qualify him for the ballot.

“I appreciate all the San Diegans who have reached out to me to encourage me to run for Congress," DeMaio said in a statement released Monday. "If we want better results from government, we must first start by fixing Congress and holding them accountable when they violate the public’s trust.”

The papers and signatures must be filed by end of day Friday, March 9, for DeMaio to officially become a candidate.

DeMaio represented San Diego's District 5 on the City Council from 2008 to 2012. He's currently the host of a radio show on NewsRadio 600 KOGO and is leading the California Gas Tax Repeal effort, according to his campaign.