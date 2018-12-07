Flooding Sweeps Big Rig Into Creek Off Mission Gorge Road

A big rig swept away by heavy flood waters Thursday night came to rest at the bottom of a creek in Grantville and is now stuck.

It’s a bit of a crazy sight that we’ve seen before with smaller cars, but the truck’s owner says he’s never seen anything quite like this in his 12-year trucking career.

Ibarra said he had every intention of moving his two big rigs Thursday, but the one that’s now at the bottom of a ditch wouldn’t start. He figured he could wait until Friday, but the second wave a furious storm that pounded the county with rain and lightning happened.

Jeff Barr works for a mechanical company right next door to the creek. He’s seen plenty of cars get swept into the creek. He says when it rains, “it turns this area into a lake.”

While the fact that Ibarra’s trailer was empty saved him from having to recover items that could have spilled across the neighborhood, Barr says a full trailer could have kept the rig grounded.

“So this semi was parked right here, the water came up, it was empty and floated it up and it just pulled it right down the stream,” he said.

Ibarra hopes that once he's able to get this truck out, he'll be able to clean it, and eventually sell it. He said he hopes he’ll be able to drive the truck out over the weekend after the ground has dried a little more.