Fishing Charter Crew Captures Orca Pod Playing in Boat's Wake

A crew on board a fishing charter captured amazing video of a pod of whales playing in their wake off the Coronado Islands Saturday morning.

The BRINK Expeditions spearfishing charter's captain called the encounter "once in a lifetime."

"We spent about 1.5 hours with them as they played around the boat," Captain Ryan Sweeney told NBC 7. "All of us onboard were blown away by how curious and inquisitive they were. We even saw the biggest one munching on a sea lion carcass about 40 yards away from the boat! Then they proceeded to play in our wake, doing barrel rolls and surfing the wake."

The short video captures the orcas at play and picks up sound from the elated crew.

"It was really an incredible interaction that very few are lucky enough to experience in Southern California waters. It is rare that they come that close to our coast during their migration. Once in a lifetime!" Captain Sweeney said.

Sweeney said there were about five or six orcas in the pod. He estimated his boat was about 8 miles off the islands in Mexican waters when they encountered the whales.