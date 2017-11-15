Business Fire in El Cajon

A view of State Route 67 from a Caltrans cam.

A fire at an El Cajon business has closed Magnolia Avenue from W. Bradley Avenue to Greenfield, police and firefighters said Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the report of a fire in an equipment yard at 7:15 a.m.

The business is located at 1445 Magnolia Avenue.

Heartland firefighters arrived to battle the flames.

Officers said junk cars were on fire.

the location of the business is just east of Magnolia Avenue and west of State Route 67, south of W. Bradley Avenue.

Nearby businesses include a recycling yard, storage facilities and the California Department of Motor Vehicles on the other side of the highway.

No other information was available.

