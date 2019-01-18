Fight Between Siblings Leaves Sister Gravely Injured, Brother in Custody

An Escondido man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following an altercation with his older sister that left her gravely injured.

The Escondido Police Department (EPD) said the siblings were involved in a physical altercation during a family argument at a home on the 100 block of E. 15th Street just after midnight Friday.

Laura Elizabeth Bautista, 27, was hospitalized and is not expected to survive. EPD did not specify her injuries.

The victim's 25-year-old brother, Jose Enrique Bautista, was arrested at the scene, EPD said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call EPD Detective Umstot at (760) 839-4463.

No other information was available.

