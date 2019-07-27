Family and Friends Honor Cyclist Killed on SR-163

One year ago, a local family lost their father and husband when he was hit by a car while bicycling on the freeway. On Saturday, they rode in his honor and finished his bike ride. NBC 7's Brooke Landau. (Published 2 hours ago)

One year ago, a local family lost their father and husband when he was hit by a car while bicycling on the freeway. On Saturday, they rode in his honor and finished his bike ride.

David Sheridan was killed on a Tuesday morning when a Toyota Camry struck him as he rode along on southbound State Route 163 near Kearny Mesa at about 5:15 a.m.

He suffered major injuries in the crash and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital where he died the following day, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

One year later it still remains a mystery why Sheridan would be riding his bike along SR-163. But on Saturday, friends and family gathered to turn that tragedy into a story of support and legacy.

Bikers took his usual path-- Kearny Mesa Road to Balboa and ending at Sheridan's church.

“Today, we honored David in a way that we think exemplified his passion for cycling and his passion for people. And I just felt God telling me to finish his ride,” said Cindy Sheridan, David’s wife.

Now, the family plans on donating David’s bike helmet collection.