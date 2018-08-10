Ex-All Star Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Pleads Guilty

Former MLB All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza pleaded guilty Friday to one felony count of cocaine possession.

Loaiza was arrested in February after San Diego County sheriff's deputies found a "sophisticated" compartment used to hide contraband in his vehicle.

Later authorities obtained a search warrant for the home he rented in Imperial Beach, where officials say packages containing a white powder believed to be cocaine were found.

Loaiza had leased the home in early February, deputies said.

Esteban Loaiza in a Chicago White Sox uniform in July 2004 (L) and in court Wednesday.



Loaiza was originally charged with possession more than 20 kilograms along with two counts of transporting and possessing narcotics with the intent to sell — all felonies.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to only the drug possession charge.

Still, he faces a minimum prison sentence of 10 years.

Telemundo 20 is reporting Loaiza may receive a reduced sentence and will face deportation once he's completed his time behind bars.

Born in Tijuana, Mexico, Loaiza attended Mar Vista High School in Imperial Beach. After his 1995 debut in the major leagues, he went on to pitch for the Pirates, Yankees, Oakland A's, Dodgers and others.

Loaiza was also the husband of Jenni Rivera, the Mexican-American pop star who died along with six others in a 2012 plane crash. The 43-year-old superstar filed for divorce from Loaiza two months before the crash.