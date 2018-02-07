Ocean Beach Sidewalk Buckles

NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe reports on the damage done by the water and wind along the coast of Ocean Beach.

A sidewalk along the coast in Ocean Beach has buckled and city inspectors are looking into the damage.

The sidewalk is located at Abbott Street and Newport Avenue, approximately one block north of Ocean Beach Pier.

The damage was reported Thursday to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials who notified the city's stormwater department to check out the situation.

Because of the sidewalk's proximity to the ocean, inspectors had to work within the tides to take a look at the damage and try to determine a cause.

"We are currently assessing the site to determine the best approach to restore the walkway and the surrounding area," said City of San Diego Public Information Officer Alec Phillipp.

For now, there are signs up warning pedestrians to avoid the area.



