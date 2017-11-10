An employee coming out of Sam's Club in the Oak Park area was carjacked at gunpoint Friday night, San Diego police said.

The incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of College Grove Way, near the State Route 94.

The suspect approached the victim as he was walking to his car in the parking lot of the store and produced a handgun, police said.

He then demanded the victim give him the keys to the car.

The victim refused several times, saying he didn't have the keys to his car before handing them over.

Police said the suspect got into the vehicle and drove off toward the SR 94. It is unknown if he actually entered the freeway.

The vehicle is a dark gray 2015 Nissan Altima with an enterprise sticker on the back bumper.

Police said they are looking at surveillance videos.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.