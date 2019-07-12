Open every day for lunch and dinner, Candor in La Jolla has 55-seats across a patio, dining room, and wine bar that looks into an open kitchen.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including details of a new European bistro in La Jolla helmed by a chef with Italian roots and deep ties to San Diego.

Chic European-Style Eatery and Wine Bar Opens in La Jolla

Candor debuted in downtown La Jolla this week; the bistro and wine bar was created by chef/restaurateur Giuseppe Ciuffa, one of San Diego's most prominent caterers. Ciuffa's menu includes dishes inspired by his native Italy and seasonal ingredients at lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Those menus will change frequently, often influenced by La Jolla’s farmers market. The project is a homecoming for Ciuffa, who has deep ties to America’s Finest City. Read all about that here.

Speakeasy-Style Restaurant Coming to the Gaslamp

The Keating Hotel, housed in a historic Fifth Avenue building in downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter, will welcome a unique restaurant concept from chef Steve Brown. Called Cosecha SD, it will be based on ticketed tasting menu dinners featuring 16 courses. The chef is offering a preview of the restaurant via pop-ups scheduled for early August.

Ramen Shop Debuting Downtown in August

An alum of Los Angeles' famous Tsujita Ramen is branding out and opening his first solo project on Broadway in downtown San Diego next month. Artisan Noodle Tatsuki will serve classic tonkotsu ramen, spicy miso ramen, and tsukemen, a dipping style of ramen featuring cooked noodles and a side of flavorful broth.

James Coffee Expanding to North Park

The local roaster, which operates coffee bars in Little Italy and Bankers Hill, will be opening its third location later this summer just north of El Cajon Boulevard on 30th Street. The 800-square-foot café will share a newly-renovated building with a co-working space and will have access to an outdoor courtyard.

Where to Eat on Coronado

The picture-perfect island has been gaining more recognition for its dining scene. Eater has a guide to 15 top places to eat on Coronado, ranging from a just-opened showcase for seafood at the Hotel del Coronado to a new