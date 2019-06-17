Ducks Name Dallas Eakins Head Coach

On the heels of the best playoff run in franchise history, Dallas Eakins is heading north to take over the Anaheim Ducks.

The former Gulls head coach was introduced by the Ducks Monday, as the team's 10th coach in franchise history.

"This is a tremendous honor for my family," said Eakins in the team's announcement. "I am truly humbled. It was a privilege to serve as head coach of the San Diego Gulls during our first four seasons, and I look forward to build off that success here in Anaheim."

Eakins was San Diego's only coach in their four year AHL history. He led the team to a 154-95-23 record, including three postseason appearances. In his final year he guided the Gulls to their first trip to the Western Conference Finals.

This is Eakins' second head coachinging opportunity in the NHL. He was with the Edmonton Oilers from 2013-2015.