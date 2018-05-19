One person is dead and another seriously injured in a possible racing crash early Saturday morning in Valley Center, authorities said.

The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of Old Castle Road and Gordon Hill, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The driver of the Scion TC lost control of his car, went off the road and crashed into a tree, CHP Sgt. Eric Nicholas said.

The 20-year-old driver was transported to Palomar Hospital with serious injuries where he later died, Nicholas said. His passenger suffered minor injuries, the sergeant said.

Old Castle Road was shut down for a time for the investigation.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time but Nicholas said the preliminary investigation indicates that car was racing another when the driver lost control.