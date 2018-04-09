A man who pulled over to help a couple stranded on the side of a Pacific Beach roadway was struck by a car who then drove off Monday, police said.

A station wagon struck the good Samaritan near the intersection of Interstate 8 and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard just after midnight, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The driver had stopped after he noticed the couple in need of help.

The crash broke the man’s foot and bruised his liver, police said.

Police described the vehicle as a green, gray or white Subaru-type wagon that likely has front-end damage. The driver of the car had not been located as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Traffic was being rerouted to Ingraham Street while Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz boulevards were closed for an investigation into the hit-and-run crash, police said. Roadways were shut down for about four hours but have since reopened.

No other information was available.

