Police are searching for the driver who crashed through a cemetery in Mountain View, taking out headstones before running away from the scene Monday morning.

The crash happened at the Mt. Hope Cemetery on Imperial Avenue near 40th Street at about 2 a.m.

The San Diego Police Department said a blue Nissan drove through a chain-link fence along the perimeter of the cemetery and took out at least two headstones before coming to a rest.

The driver fled the scene and has not yet been located but police said they have identified the person they are looking for.

The driver is also suspected in a domestic dispute from earlier in the evening, SDPD said. A woman was taken to the hospital after being dragged from a vehicle.

No other information was available.

