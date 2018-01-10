A deputy was injured Wednesday during a struggle with a person they believed could be a suspect in an Alpine break-in, but was later deemed unconnected.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) were called to the Alpine School District building on Administration Way after a report of a burglary alarm sounding, SDSO Sgt. Cathy Allister said.

Deputies were working to secure the perimeter of the building and encountered Kelly Carpenter, who they thought may have been connected to the alarm sounding. During their interaction, Carpenter “became uncooperative and assaultive towards officers,” Allister said.

A struggle ensued, and a sheriff’s deputy sustained minor injuries.

It was later determined the burglary alarm was a false alarm, and Carpenter was not related to the incident, Allister said.

Carpenter was arrested on charges of assaulting an officer.